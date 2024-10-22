Opaque Selected For Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation in the exclusive Pegasus Program enhances Opaque's ability to empower customers with secure AI solutions, accelerating innovation without compromising data control

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opaque , the leading Confidential AI platform, today announced that it has been selected for the exclusive Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program . The invite-only program is designed to support high-potential startups, providing the industry-leading services, guidance, and needed to build a successful, resilient company. By joining this program, Opaque is poised to expand its market reach and strengthen its leadership in Confidential AI, empowering its growing customer base to securely adopt AI and drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.

Participation in the program will enable Opaque to leverage Microsoft's vast ecosystem, including access to Azure's powerful cloud infrastructure, deep technical expertise, and extensive global partner network. This will allow Opaque to enhance its platform, scale rapidly, and deliver more value to its enterprise customers, who are increasingly seeking solutions that maintain data privacy, quality, and sovereignty while pushing the boundaries of AI innovation.

“Opaque is committed to helping enterprises securely unlock their most valuable-yet sensitive-data to get high-performance AI into production faster. Being selected for the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program highlights the differentiated value we're delivering for our customers and the growing importance of maintaining control over proprietary data and models-because, in today's world, whoever controls the data controls the industry,” said Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of Opaque.“I've never seen demand for a technology grow like what we've seen for our Confidential AI platform. There's an insatiable appetite for quality data, and companies recognize the need to protect the ownership of their data while harnessing its value for innovation with AI. This partnership will expand our reach and help more enterprises innovate securely and confidently.”

Opaque is leading the charge in Confidential AI, offering the only platform capable of unlocking sensitive data while ensuring cryptographic verification of privacy and sovereignty. Trusted across industries-financial services, high tech, manufacturing, insurance, the public sector, and more-Opaque's cutting-edge platform is known for its user-friendly workflows and support for general-purpose AI workloads, including generative AI. With the guidance of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Opaque will empower companies to harness the power of AI without compromising ownership of their most valuable asset: their proprietary data.

ABOUT OPAQUE

Opaque is the leading confidential AI platform unlocking sensitive data to securely accelerate AI into production. Created by world-renowned researchers at the Berkeley RISELab, Opaque's enterprise-grade platform empowers organizations to run cloud-scale, general-purpose AI workloads on encrypted data. Opaque supports popular languages and frameworks for AI like Python and Spark, and enables teams to securely combine datasets with cryptographic verification of privacy. With Opaque, customers deploy high-performance AI faster and eliminate the tradeoff between innovation and security.

