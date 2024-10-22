New Whiskey Company Enters The Market With Bold First Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISEVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A dream years in the making is finally a reality for the co-owners of Watch Hill Proper. Josh Howes and Tommy Craggs have announced the launch of their new venture, Watch Hill Whiskey Company. They aimed to make a statement by entering the with their first release being considered among the best bourbon ever made. It also exemplifies the high-quality and high-proof whiskeys Josh and Tommy plan to bring to bourbon fans.The Watch Hill Whiskey Company features high-quality, high-proof, and limited-quantity releases. The first series, branded the Exceptional Series, echoes the excellence and high-quality standard expected at Watch Hill Proper. Batch 01 from the Exceptional Series yielded 29 numbered bottles of a“never been done before” 20-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon at 146 proof. Of that yield, only 22 bottles were available for purchase for $2,500 through a lottery process. Tastings are currently available at Watch Hill Proper.“To our knowledge, this hasn't been done before in terms of hitting all three of these pillars specifically for a Kentucky-made, hazmat, 20-year or older bourbon,” says co-owner Tommy Craggs.“Josh and I searched for a long time to find this unicorn for our first release, and we are thrilled to present our vision to the world finally.”“Our vision with the Exceptional Series is for each release to be truly exceptional whiskey,” says co-owner Josh Howes. "We are searching all over the country to find barrels that we feel are truly exceptional first and foremost in how they taste but then also considering the age and the distillery that produced them."Batch 02 from the Exceptional Series will be released in mid-November. According to Tommy and Josh,“Our second release is worthy of being on your short list of the best bourbons you have ever tasted.” Batch 02 is a 20-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon registering at 124.1 proof.“This bourbon is just pure and simple delicious in every way.” You can sign up for a chance to purchase the bottle at . The deadline for entry is Wednesday, November 20 at noon Eastern time. Winners will be selected and notified by Monday, November 25. The price for the bottle is $900 plus tax.Each subsequent batch of the Exceptional Series will be released at Watch Hill Proper upon discovering the next barrel of exceptional whiskey.The second series from Watch Hill Whiskey Company is named the Definitive Series and is currently available for tasting and purchase at Watch Hill Proper. Bottles from the Definitive series will be released monthly, featuring unique blends and some single-barrel whiskies. Bottles are first released for sale to the Watch Hill Proper Wine & Whiskey Club and then released to the public about two months later. Batch 01 from the Definitive series is 126.5 proof and retails at Watch Hill Proper for $85 per bottle or $75 to Bottle Club members. Batch 02 will be released in early November to the Bottle Club.“The Definitive Series are whiskeys that define what a good whiskey should taste like,” says Craggs.“Our goal with every release in this series is to deliver a full-proof whiskey that can be purchased confidently, knowing that it will not disappoint because our name is on the label. The quality of this whiskey will always deliver."The third series, the Proper Series, will feature a variety of expressions and serve as Watch Hill Proper's house whiskeys for the cocktail program.Photos located here:About Watch Hill Whiskey CompanyIn 2022, co-owners Tommy Craggs and Josh Howes opened Watch Hill Proper, the world's largest and most prestigious American whiskey bar, where every detail was thoughtfully designed to reflect their uncompromising vision. In their relentless search for the perfect American whiskey to meet their exacting standards, they sampled and passed over many remarkable whiskies. Then, they discovered“the one”-an unmistakable expression of craftsmanship without the need for fabricated history or contrived heritage. Watch Hill Whiskey Company was born from that discovery, bringing an exceptional whiskey experience. For more information, visit Watch Hill Whiskey Company.Ali HawthorneinMode Marketing+1 502-262-8850...

