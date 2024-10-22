IT-Conductor FLUXTM Now Available On SAP® Store Delivering Advanced Automation For SAP System Refreshes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IT-Conductor FLOW Orchestrates SAP System Refresh Post-Copy (PCA)

By integrating with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management, IT-Conductor FLUXTM delivers automated and efficient system refreshes consistently.

- Linh Nguyen, IT-Conductor CEO & Co-founderCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IT-Conductor today announced that its IT-Conductor FLUXTM is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. IT-Conductor FLUXTM integrates with SAP NetWeaver Application Server and SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management delivering advanced automation for SAP system refreshes. This integration helps streamline post-copy tasks, minimize manual errors, and enhance overall system performance."IT-Conductor FLUXTM provides SAP Basis teams with a powerful tool to reduce manual intervention during SAP system refreshes. Our integration with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA ensures that businesses can automate post-copy tasks efficiently, reducing both cost and effort to maintain high quality SAP landscapes," said Linh Nguyen, CEO, and co-founder of IT-Conductor.Key Features and Benefits of IT-Conductor FLUXTM on SAP-Store:- SAP System Refresh Automation: Automatically handles the complexities of SAP system refreshes post-activities, reducing manual workload and potential for configuration errors- Seamless Integration: Works with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA to ensure smooth, efficient operations without disrupting existing workflows.- Enhanced Monitoring: Provides comprehensive tools for monitoring and logging the refresh process, ensuring transparency and control.- Reduced Downtime: Minimizes system downtime during refreshes, helping maintain business continuity and compliance- Easy Configuration: Features a user-friendly interface within SAPGUI, making setup and management straightforward for SAP Basis teams.Free Trial Available: Experience the benefits of IT-Conductor FLUXTM with a free trial available on the SAP-Store or at the IT-Conductor website . Discover how our solution can streamline your SAP operations at no initial cost.SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. IT-Conductor is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific cross industries requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store .IT-Conductor is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® Build program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About IT-Conductor TM ( )IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed software-as-a-service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on: - IT process automation/SysOps (apps, database, OS, cloud infrastructure) - Application, IT, and security monitoring (on premise, cloud, and hybrid) - Enterprise service management (application health, SLA management, service desk) - Real-time reporting and analytics (performance intelligence).# # #IT-Conductor and other IT-Conductor products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of IT-Conductor Inc. in United States and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

