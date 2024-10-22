Hurricane strikes Cuba amid great power outages

(MENAFN) Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba on Sunday, unleashing heavy rains and strong winds on a nation already reeling from widespread power outages affecting its 10 million residents. The storm hit just days after the collapse of the island's largest power on Friday, which severely crippled the national grid and resulted in an extensive blackout across the country.



Classified as a Category 1 hurricane, Oscar brought maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 km/h) as it struck the eastern province of Guantanamo, close to the city of Baracoa. However, by late Sunday, the storm had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Despite its diminished strength, Oscar continued to pose risks of significant flash flooding and mudslides in eastern regions.



The timing of the hurricane's arrival is particularly challenging for Cuba, which is still attempting to recover from its worst blackout in over two years, during which millions were left without power for two days last week. Although electrical services were partially restored on Saturday, reports indicated that the grid collapsed again, leaving many families in dire situations.



As power outages persisted, thousands of households found themselves without electricity, air conditioning, and, crucially, running water, as the supply relies on electric pumps. Many residents resorted to cooking over open fires in the streets, as perishable food items in refrigerators began to spoil.



In Havana, the capital, most neighborhoods experienced darkness, although some hotels and hospitals managed to operate with emergency generators. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated on Saturday that authorities were making every effort to protect citizens and economic resources in anticipation of Hurricane Oscar's impact.



The government has indicated that it expects to restore power to most areas by Monday evening, but the ongoing challenges posed by the hurricane and the previous blackout leave many uncertainties regarding the well-being of the Cuban population during this tumultuous period.

