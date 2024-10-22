Cabinet Approves Up To 90% Fine Exemption For Customs Offenders

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Finance said on Monday that the Cabinet has approved a decision to exempt individuals involved in customs-related cases filed or discovered before December 31, 2019, from up to 90 per cent of the fines imposed on them.

This decision provides a 90 per cent exemption on and tax fines, confiscation fees, and administrative costs, in accordance with the Customs Law and the Law on Collection of Public Funds.

The exemption applies to cases resolved through judicial rulings, administrative decisions, or settlement agreements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Under the exemption, all fees, taxes, service charges, and remaining fines must be paid, and confiscations executed within six months from the day following the decision's issuance.

If the amounts owed are paid within the next six months, the exemption rate will be reduced to 75 per cent.

The decision also stipulated reducing the above exemption rate to 60 per cent if the goods subject to the customs offence do not incur any fees or taxes, provided that the remaining fines are paid and the confiscations are executed within six months from the date of the day following the issuance of this decision.

If payment is made during the following six months, the exemption rate will further drop to 40 per cent.