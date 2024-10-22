50 National Highway Projects In Manipur Get Centre's Nod

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) In a major infrastructure push in the northeast, the of Road and Highways has approved 50 National Highway (NH) projects of 1,026 km length in Manipur.

The announcement came a day after Union Nitin Gadkari highlighted the need to enhance connectivity in the northeast while reviewing the progress of 29 NH projects covering 545 km in Nagaland.

Out of Manipur's 50 approved highway projects, 44 projects of 902 km length are in the hills. In the hills, 8 projects for 125 km have been completed, and the remaining 36 projects of Rs 12,000 crore for 777 km are in progress, said a statement.

In the Annual Plan 2024-25 of the ministry, there are two National Highway projects of Rs 1,350 crore for a total length of 90 km in the hills.

Under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the ministry approves the list of work on State roads as prioritised by the State Government. Out of a total of 111 works in the priority list given by the State Government, the ministry has approved 57 works in the order of priority.

Meanwhile, during the review meeting on Highways in New Delhi on Monday, Gadkari stressed the need to accelerate mobility infrastructure development in Nagaland, prioritising sustainability and cost-efficiency, a statement said on Tuesday.

"These initiatives will greatly enhance connectivity, drive local economic growth, and contribute to the region's deeper integration into India's overall development," Gadkari said in a post on X after a review meeting on Monday.

"Nagaland's highways are transforming into lifelines of growth, driven by PM Shri Narendra Modiji's vision. A future of connectivity, prosperity, and progress unfolds with every new road," he added.

The meeting was held to review the progress of 29 NH projects covering 545 km in Nagaland and was also attended by Union MoS Ajay Tamta, H.D. Malhotra, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, and senior officials.