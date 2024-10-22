Blackrock’S Bitcoin ETF Surges To Third Place In U.S. Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BlackRock's has risen to the third spot among US exchange-traded funds with the highest capital inflow. The product, launched this year, has outperformed many traditional asset ETFs. Bloomberg reports that IBIT, the fund's ticker symbol, has accumulated $22.8 billion in investments by October's end.



In October alone, IBIT attracted nearly $2 billion in investments. This rise coincided with Vanguard's VTI ETF losing almost $3 billion in the same period. Despite IBIT's strong performance, it still trails behind the top two ETFs.



The leader is Vanguard's VOO, which tracks the performance of the 500 largest US companies. VOO has attracted $79.3 billion in investments in 2024. The second place belongs to iShares' IVV, composed of the highest-capitalization stocks in US exchanges. IVV has drawn $51.3 billion in investments by October's third week.







The top two ETFs attracted $17 billion in investments in the past month alone. BlackRock's bitcoin ETF's rise reflects a broader recovery in the cryptocurrency investment fund segment. These funds have seen consecutive days of inflows after an unprecedented series of withdrawals in September.

The ETFs were launched in January after receiving SEC approval. Their strong performance has contributed to bitcoin's recent surge, approaching $70,000. This success demonstrates growing investor interest in digital assets within traditional financial markets.



The popularity of bitcoin ETFs indicates a shift in investor sentiment towards cryptocurrencies. It suggests that more mainstream investors are seeking exposure to digital assets through regulated investment vehicles. This trend could lead to further integration of cryptocurrencies into the broader financial ecosystem.



As the cryptocurrency market evolves, BlackRock' bitcoin ETF success may encourage other financial institutions to develop similar products. This could result in increased competition and innovation in the cryptocurrency investment space.

