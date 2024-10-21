NIKE, Inc. Signs Historic Partnership Extension With NBA, WNBA And NBA G League Through 2037

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), the National Association (NBA) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a 12-year extension of their global outfitting, merchandising, marketing and content partnership that solidifies NIKE, Inc. as the leader in global basketball and as the exclusive on-court uniform and apparel provider for the NBA, WNBA and G League.

NIKE, Inc. will extend its rights over 12 additional seasons to design and manufacture NBA, WNBA and G League uniforms, on-court apparel, and fan apparel, furthering its commitment to grow and improve the sport of basketball for the next generation.

“Nike has always been more than a league sponsor - we're a strategic partner with an unwavering commitment to growing the game, alongside the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League,” said Elliott Hill, NIKE, Inc. President and CEO.“Our collective power, global reach and genuine love for the game will only continue to create new pathways and opportunities for players and fans.”

The global extension is highlighted by new content initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to grassroots basketball, as well as the continued development of a joint membership program that delivers benefits to fans of the brands through distinctive products, content and experiences. As the biggest champion of the women's game, NIKE, Inc. is also deepening its investment in the WNBA.

“Nike is inextricably linked to basketball and has helped fuel the growth and innovation around our sport for decades,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.“With an added focus on youth basketball, our expanded partnership will create even more opportunities for aspiring players to learn and compete at all levels and for fans of all ages to engage with the NBA and WNBA.”

“Since our league's inception, Nike has committed to a shared vision for girls and women's basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.“Our continued partnership is an opportunity to fortify avenues for development and enhance touchpoints across our dynamic fanbase while globally showcasing the WNBA.”

NIKE, Inc. and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) also extended its group license agreement making NIKE, Inc. an official partner of the NBPA.

"We're excited to renew our partnership with Nike and continue to showcase our players' efforts on and off the court,” said NBPA Executive Director, Andre Iguodala.“This partnership highlights the reach, influence, and impact of our members, driving basketball fandom and inspiring millions of people around the world.”

The renewal follows the eight-year global outfitting, merchandising, marketing and content partnership struck in 2015, which made NIKE, Inc. the official on-court outfitter beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season. Nike has been an NBA partner since 1992, a marketing partner of the WNBA since its inception in 1997 and a marketing partner of the NBA G League since the 2017-18 season.

Together, the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and Nike will continue to expand basketball for the next generation by:



Introducing programs and resources to make best-in-class youth basketball accessible and scalable, prioritizing broad-based access to age-and-stage appropriate coaching, training, on-court development curriculum and playing standards to youth of all backgrounds and abilities, including through the Jr. NBA/ Jr. WNBA.

Creating basketball programming and resources designed to increase access to the sport and improve the playing experience for girls of all levels, including through the Jr. WNBA and Basketball Without Borders (BWB). Collaborating to enhance player, coach and program development opportunities across Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) through expanded leadership, player health and on-court development programming.

NIKE, Inc. will further grow its established presence across marquee league events, including NBA Global Games, NBA All-Star, WNBA All-Star, the NBA Draft Combine, the WNBA Draft, WNBA Changemakers, the NBA Draft presented by State Farm®, NBA 2K Summer League and NBA G League Fall Invitational.

