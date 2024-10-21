Betano Welcomes Kate Tracey As UK Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW ROAD, WESTON TURVILLE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Betano , the leading global sports betting and gaming brand, is excited to announce sports journalist and enthusiast Kate Tracey as its official brand ambassador for the UK market.



Betano launched in the UK in May 2024 through a partnership between Kaizen Gaming and BVGroup and has already established itself as one of the fastest growing brands in the market, supported by a series of high-profile sponsorship deals, including official partnerships with the Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA EURO 2024, and the front of shirt sponsorship of Premier League and Champions League high-flyers Aston Villa.



As the main presenter on Aston Villa's video and on demand streaming service, VillaTV, Kate has become a well-known figure to sports fans, with a strong social media following for her work in football.



Kate shared her excitement about collaborating with Betano:



“I'm really looking forward to working with Betano. I can't wait to bring their UK customers behind the scenes at some fantastic events, share my insights on the big moments, and offer them exclusive rewards through engaging competitions that they won't find anywhere else.”



Pablo Puertas, Betano Marketing Director, added:



“Kate is a natural fit for Betano in the UK market. Her passion for sports, deep connection with Aston Villa FC, and experience across the sporting world align perfectly with the Betano brand. We're looking forward to utilising her expertise to engage our audience around some of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar.”

