Armenians In Iran's Isfahan Join Anti-Israel Protests
10/21/2024 8:09:48 AM
Armenians living in Isfahan gathered to condemn Israel's recent
attacks during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assault on
the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City,
Azernews reports via Iranian media.
According to the news agency, various Armenian groups in Isfahan
attended the event at one of the city's Armenian churches,
expressing their outrage over the recent events in Gaza. The
gathering also condemned last year's aerial attack on St.
Porphyrius Church, where 18 Palestinian civilians lost their
lives.
Archbishop Sipan Kashjian, the religious leader of Armenians in
Isfahan and southern Iran, addressed the congregation, denouncing
the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel. He honoured the memory
of all martyrs, especially those from the bombing of the church,
and prayed for peace and justice. Kashjian emphasised the
solidarity of Isfahan's Armenian community with the Palestinian
people and hoped for an end to the oppression.
