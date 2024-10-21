Armenians In Iran's Isfahan Join Anti-Israel Protests

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenians living in Isfahan gathered to condemn Israel's recent attacks during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assault on the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

According to the news agency, various Armenian groups in Isfahan attended the event at one of the city's Armenian churches, expressing their outrage over the recent events in Gaza. The gathering also condemned last year's aerial attack on St. Porphyrius Church, where 18 Palestinian civilians lost their lives.

Archbishop Sipan Kashjian, the religious leader of Armenians in Isfahan and southern Iran, addressed the congregation, denouncing the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel. He honoured the memory of all martyrs, especially those from the bombing of the church, and prayed for peace and justice. Kashjian emphasised the solidarity of Isfahan's Armenian community with the Palestinian people and hoped for an end to the oppression.

