Lido Advisors To Combine With Pegasus Partners To Further Strengthen UHNW Offering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth advisory firm with over $24 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM) as of September 30, 2024, announced today that it will be partnering with Pegasus Partners (Pegasus), a Mequon, WI-based RIA with over $3 billion in RAUM as of the end of 2023. Founded in 2015, Pegasus specializes in comprehensive wealth management and family office solutions for ultra-high-net-worth families, with a focus on management, financial planning, family wealth transfers, and alternative investments.

"Serving the sophisticated wealth management needs of families in all aspects of their financial lives and legacies requires steadfast commitment to specialized expertise and the highest ethical standards. The Pegasus team exemplifies this commitment," said Ken Stern, CFP®, President of Lido Advisors. "Together, we will strengthen our engagement with UHNW families in the Midwest community and beyond."

All 22 members of Pegasus will be joining Lido, with the majority becoming partners. Pegasus is led by Todd Krieg, JD, CFA, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt D'Attilio, CFA, Founder and President. "In Lido, we saw a partner who shares our mission of putting client interests first, and serving them with deep investment capabilities, selective alternatives, and advanced wealth planning. With Lido we are aligned in building a brand that embodies excellence. Together, we will work to continuously enhance the investment and wealth planning advice that we offer to the families, foundations, and institutions we work with. Simply put, we are excited for the many opportunities as one firm," said Todd.

"The cultural alignment and the opportunity to expand across the Midwest make Pegasus an obvious fit with our strategic vision," said Jason Ozur, CPA, CEO of Lido Advisors. "I cannot imagine finding a team more capable of helping us grow our clientele with the highest level of investment and wealth management support."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, served as exclusive financial advisor to Pegasus.

