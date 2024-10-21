First UN Fact-Finding Report On Sudan Released In Geneva

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Numerous acts amounting to crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Sudan, according to UN investigators. In their report on Friday in Geneva, they called for the deployment "without delay" of an Independent Force to Protect Civilians and an International Judicial Mechanism.

This content was published on September 6, 2024 - 13:32 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

The International Fact-Finding Mission has singled out the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) more than the army. The paramilitaries and their allied militias are accused of acts amounting to crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, slavery, rape, sexual slavery, ethnic persecution and forced displacement.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The RSF also carried out executions, torture, rape, destruction of homes and looting against non-Arab communities such as the Masalit in West Darfur. However, the mission only briefly mentions the siege of El-Fasher in Darfur by the military and the famine.

This situation“could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity”, Mona Rishmawi, a member of the International Fact-Finding Mission, told the press. It is“extremely worrying” and“aggravates” several of the crimes denounced by the investigators, she added.