MANDARIN ORIENTAL, CANOUAN ANNOUNCES 15 NOVEMBER REOPENING

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Hong Kong, 21 October 2024 – Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, the secluded all-suite, all-villa luxury resort in St. Vincent and The Grenadines, is delighted to announce its reopening on 15 November 2024, following a temporary closure due to the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Fully committed to the recovery efforts of its home and inhabitants, the five-star Caribbean sanctuary has partnered with global agencies, local authorities, and the wider community, ranging from businesses to the homeowner’s association, to help rebuild the destination and strengthen the island’s infrastructure against future nature disasters.

"We're extremely proud to be reopening our doors to guests this November," says Hemal Jain, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan. "We have an incredibly resilient team and community which have been working tirelessly achieving record-breaking relief and recovery efforts to resume operations and welcome guests back to our exceptional Caribbean gem.

We are looking forward to continuing to build the unparalleled experiences and level of service that the property has to offer, while ensuring that our island also has the most successful future."



Purposeful Luxury Travel: Visits Benefiting the Canouan Resilience Fund

Travelers seeking a unique Caribbean experience can rediscover the secluded destination offering white-sand beaches, thrilling water sports, a championship level golf course, exceptional dining, a luxury marina and wildlife, such as the island’s resident red-footed tortoises. Recently named one of top resorts in the Caribbean, as part of the Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan will also be donating ten percent of the revenue from every guest’s stay from 15th November 2024 onwards to the Canouan Resilience Fund, a new initiative started by The Canouan Group focused on further strengthening the island’s infrastructure and resilience against future natural disasters, as well as providing local schools and the community with the best resources for a successful future. The fund is a key component of the island's long-term sustainability plan, turning recovery into an opportunity for futureproofing the island.



Elevated Programming

Professional Tennis Partnership, Dining Pop-Ups, Sustainability Initiatives

Enhancing the Resort activations, the team has designed a series of new programmes and experiences that align with the core values and interests of guests. Beginning this winter, renowned professional tennis player, Janko Tipsarevic, will partner with the resort to develop clinics for all playing levels. The property will also host some of the world’s most celebrated chef and restaurateurs, from countries such as Chile and Colombia, for on-site culinary activations and fine dining pop-ups.

Committed to bringing regenerative practices to Canouan, the resort has recently set up a dedicated Circularity Lab, a successful and responsible business with a positive social and environmental footprint. The resort turns waste into value, by creating a circular economy. This, in turn, creates a positive impact on our local community and revenue, stewarding the local culture, traditions, arts and crafts, and producers.

Reopening Offer: One More Night

Timed with the re-opening, the resort is promoting a One More Night package, offering one night complimentary for every three or four nights of stay, exclusive of blackout dates.

For more information or to book your reservation, please visit Mandarin Oriental, Canouan’s website. Click here to download the resort’s high-resolution images.



About Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

Located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan promises impeccable attention to detail. The secluded island sanctuary, featuring 26 suits and 8 villas, is home to a collection of atmospheric restaurants offering a variety of culinary delights accompanied by stunning ocean views. Offering spacious suites and chic villas, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan is an all-ocean view luxury hideaway perfect for families and friends.







MENAFN21102024005178011710ID1108802270