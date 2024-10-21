The Xec. Leadership Scheme Unveils Class Of 2025

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON -The Xec, the leadership scheme for UK-based Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnic minority PR and communications professionals, has chosen eight candidates to go through the programme in 2025.



Aiming to create the next generation of BME leaders and to increase boardroom diversity client and agency-side, the scheme was developed by BME PR Pros and is supported by UK and delivered in partnership with PRovoke and the CIPR.



The eight agency and in-house candidates for the fourth year of the programme (pictured), who secured a place after an application and interview process, are:



Ishani Bechoo, global head of advocacy, Arup

Garry Campbell, head of policy & communications, Groundwork UK

Maria Chawla, account director, Brands2Life

Surinder Kaur Sian, external comms lead, Harbour Energy

Salma Nakhuda, account director, Social

David Osei, senior corporate communications manager, Adobe

Amandeep Turna, account director, Delphi Amira Williams, senior account manager, Missive.

BME PR Pros founder and CEO Elizabeth Bananuka said:“It is a real joy to unveil the fourth cohort of The Xec , the very first leadership scheme for UK-based Black, Asian, Mixed Race, and Ethnic Minority PR and comms pros. We know from previous

participants that the course has an overwhelmingly positive impact on the professional lives of those who complete it and I cannot wait to see how the

class of '25 grow and evolve as leaders, and what they will achieve in coming years.



“Once again, I am grateful to our generous partners Google UK, PRovoke Media, and the CIPR, for making it possible for The Xec. to exist and to exist as a free course for candidates who qualify. And, along with our tutors, presenters, and mentors, I cannot thank them enough for rooting for talented BME PR and comms pros to get the careers they deserve.”



At Google, UK and Ireland Communications and Public Affairs director Jen Jamie said the tech giant was“thrilled” to be supporting The Xec for a fourth year running:“It's a truly innovative and one-of-a-kind programme. Every participant is carefully and thoughtfully selected as a future leader of our industry. Every year we gain an enormous amount from our time spent with each talented cohort. It's creating a lasting legacy of exceptional and racially diverse leaders. At Google, we passionately believe in the importance of this work."



As well as masterclasses, talks and training days, The Xec. participants will be allocated a BME PR Pros mentor for six months and will be given CIPR membership for 12 months. They will also have the opportunity to create and host a podcast series, and curate and present a PRovoke Media event.



PRovoke Media EMEA editor Maja Pawinska Sims said:“It's an absolute privilege to support The Xec. again this year. It's a fantastic, disruptive and hugely important initiative that transforms the professional lives of everyone involved, especially the incredible future leaders on the programme. There's no question that we learn as much from them as they do from us – the annual webinar they develop for our platform is always a highlight and I can't wait to work with this year's cohort.”



CIPR chief executive Alastair McCapra added:“We are delighted to welcome and congratulate the new cohort. This is a rewarding and transformative experience and we are immensely proud to play our part in supporting these talented professionals as they develop their leadership skills. We look forward to working with and supporting them as they progress towards becoming the industry leaders of tomorrow.”