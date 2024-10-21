HT Materials Science Selected By Amazon To Pilot Energy-Efficient Nanofluid Technology In Select UK Fulfillment Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HT Materials Science (HTMS), a pioneering green tech company specializing in energy-efficient solutions, has been selected as one of eleven sustainability-focused start-ups that will trial their with across Europe after receiving funding in this year's Sustainability Accelerator. HTMS will pilot its cutting-edge MaxwellTM nanofluid across three Amazon fulfillment centers in the UK-Coventry, Daventry, and Doncaster.

HTMS' innovative solution is designed to improve the performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) by enhancing heat transfer efficiency. MaxwellTM, which has already garnered international recognition, including the prestigious Green Product Award, is expected to reduce energy consumption in some of Amazon's UK HVAC systems by up to 14%.

"We are thrilled to be piloting our technology with Amazon as part of this year's Amazon Sustainability Accelerator," said Ben Taylor, Vice President of HT Materials Science. "MaxwellTM has the potential to deliver significant energy savings and reduce the associated carbon emissions across the fulfillment centers. By improving the energy efficiency of these HVAC systems, we are supporting Amazon's sustainability commitments and demonstrating the real-world impact of our technology."

The pilot will kick off in 2024, with the technology being integrated into Amazon's heating and cooling systems at key fulfillment centers. HTMS' nanofluid solution has been designed to increase thermal conductivity, enabling HVAC systems to operate more efficiently without requiring additional energy inputs. The result is a reduction in energy use, lower operational costs and a significant decrease in carbon emissions.

A Potential Long-Term Partnership

Throughout the pilot, HTMS will work closely with Amazon's subject matter experts and seek opportunities to refine its technology to ensure a successful implementation. Upon completion, the environmental impact, financial viability and overall effectiveness will be assessed to determine whether it can be scaled across other HVAC systems at Amazon sites as part of a long-term partnership.

HTMS is one of eleven start-ups from across Europe (as well as the US and Canada) that have been awarded the opportunity to test their innovations with Amazon operations.

About HT Materials Science

HT Materials Science is an Ireland-based leader in developing sustainable nanotechnology solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of commercial and industrial HVAC systems. With a mission to reduce global energy consumption, HTMS' MaxwellTM technology is designed to enhance heat transfer and lower energy use, contributing to the fight against climate change. For more information, visit: .

About Amazon Sustainability Accelerator

Since its launch in 2022, the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator has supported over 40 start-ups across Europe and the UK. The initiative provides funding, mentorship, and the opportunity for start-ups to pilot their technologies within Amazon's operations, with the goal of driving sustainable innovation and reducing the company's environmental impact.

Press contact:

Brian Moriarty

[email protected]

646.820.6292

SOURCE HTMS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED