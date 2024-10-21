FREEBIRDS CELEBRATES SECOND ANNUAL NATIONAL FREEBIRDS DAY ON OCTOBER 28TH

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $5.99 Burritos, Bowls, and Salads

Austin TX, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas, mark your calendars-Freebirds World Burrito is celebrating it's 2nd annual National Freebirds Day on Monday, October 28th. For one day only, guests can indulge in $5.99 burritos, bowls, and salads at all participating Freebirds locations across the Lone Star State.

“National Freebirds Day is all about celebrating our incredible fans and showing gratitude to Texas,” said Briana Keogh, Director of Digital Marketing at Freebirds World Burrito.“We're proud to be the number one burrito in Texas, and this day is our bold 'thank you' for the love and support. It's a celebration of bold flavors and even bolder fans.”

Known for its Feed the Bold mantra, Freebirds offers an array of fresh, flavorful ingredients, allowing guests to craft their perfect burrito, bowl, salad, tacos, quesadilla, or nachos-with endless combinations. Whether you're craving the iconic Freebirds burrito smothered in queso or upgrading to a Monster entree, each meal is packed with the bold, distinctive flavors that fans love.

Whether you're a loyal Freebirds fan or a new guest, October 28th is the perfect day to experience what makes Freebirds a Texas favorite. Adding to the excitement, Freebirds has recently released their limited time offer, Birria, which will be offered at no extra cost on this day! Don't miss out on this incredible offer of $5.99 for burritos, bowls, and salads-available exclusively on National Freebirds Day.

As Freebirds continues to serve up bold, authentic flavors, National Freebirds Day is quickly becoming a beloved annual tradition. So, set your alarms, spread the word, and prepare to celebrate Texas' newest favorite holiday-National Freebirds Day!

For more information and to place an order online, visit or follow us on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #NationalFreebirdsDay

To get all the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up to be a Freebirds Rewards Member at /rewards .

# # # # #

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Freebirds is Texas' No. 1 BurritoTM and the ultimate destination for those who dare to feed their bold side. With 64 locations and counting, this Texas-based brand-now powered by Sun Holdings-serves up crave-worthy, customizable burritos, bowls, and more that are as legendary as our Queso Blanco. At Freebirds, we don't just make burritos; we make statements. Each location is home to a certified Master Griller who brings the heat, ensuring our marinated meats are grilled to perfection every time. Whether you're a meat lover, vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, Freebirds lets you go all in on flavor, feeding your hunger and your individuality. So go ahead-get bold, get Freebirds, and don't forget the queso. For more info or to place an order, visit . Follow the revolution on social at @freebirdsworldburrito .

Attachment

Celebrate National Freebirds Day on October 28th

CONTACT: Nohely Ramirez Dog and A Duck 3235610774 ...