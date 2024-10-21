Russians Wound Two Civilians With Drones In Kherson Region
10/21/2024 5:11:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Novorontsovka - a 61-year-old man was injured, and the enemy also wounded a 62-year-old resident of the village of Mykilske with a drone.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“The Russian military attacked a civilian car in Novorontsovka from a drone,” the report says.
As noted, a 61-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone . He has a mine-blast trauma, head and arm injuries. An ambulance team took the victim to the hospital. He is currently under medical supervision.
The RMA also reported that on October 21 in the morning, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Mykilske. According to the RMA, the 62-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He was hospitalized for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked Kherson region from drones more than 2,700 times in September.
