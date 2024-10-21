Russians Wound Two Civilians With Drones In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Novorontsovka - a 61-year-old man was injured, and the enemy also wounded a 62-year-old resident of the village of Mykilske with a drone.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“The Russian military attacked a civilian car in Novorontsovka from a drone,” the report says.

As noted, a 61-year-old man was as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone . He has a mine-blast trauma, head and arm injuries. An ambulance team took the victim to the hospital. He is currently under medical supervision.

Enemy hits 11 settlements inregion: one killed, seven injured

The RMA also reported that on October 21 in the morning, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Mykilske. According to the RMA, the 62-year-old man received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He was hospitalized for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked Kherson region from drones more than 2,700 times in September.