AP Govt To Launch Four Major DWCRA Exhibitions For Local Artisans

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Oct 21 (KNN) Andhra Pradesh has recently announced plans to organise at least four large-scale DWCRA exhibitions across the state to support local artisans of the handicraft sector.

This initiative was revealed by for MSME and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, during a press held on Sunday.

Minister Srinivas, accompanied by Collector B.R. Ambedkar, outlined the government's commitment to promoting local craftsmanship and artisanal products.

A cornerstone of this effort will be the establishment of a major DWCRA Bazaar in Amaravati, spanning 10 acres. This marketplace aims to provide artisans from various regions of the country with enhanced opportunities to showcase and sell their creations.

The announcement comes on the heels of the successful SARAS exhibition, which recently concluded in the Mansas grounds.

The 10-day event proved to be a significant economic boost for participating artisans, generating approximately Rs 7.2 crore in sales.

Minister Srinivas commended the efforts of A. Kalyan Chakravarthi, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, and other officials for orchestrating the exhibition's success.

During the press conference, the Minister also acknowledged the contribution of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) to the SARAS exhibition.

T. Nagarjuna, District Development Manager, NABARD, was felicitated for the organisation's financial support, which played a crucial role in facilitating the event.

These initiatives underscore the state government's focus on rural development and its efforts to create sustainable economic opportunities for artisans and craftspeople across Andhra Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)