(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer, Brazil's aerospace leader, has reported exceptional growth in its order backlog and deliveries for the third quarter of 2024. The company's performance highlights its strong position and the ongoing recovery in the aerospace industry.



Embraer's order backlog reached an impressive $22.7 billion, marking a nine-year high. This represents a 25% increase compared to the same period last year and nearly 10% growth from the previous quarter. The Defense & Security segment led with the largest increase, growing by $1.5 billion from Q2 to Q3 2024.



Delivery numbers also show robust growth. Embraer delivered 57 aircraft in Q3, a 33% increase year-over-year and a 24% rise from Q2 2024. Commercial Aviation supplied 16 jets, Executive Aviation delivered 41, and Defense & Security provided two C-390 Millennium aircraft.



For the first nine months of 2024, Embraer has delivered a total of 129 aircraft across all segments. This consistent growth underscores the company's resilience in the face of industry challenges.







Embraer maintains a leading position in the commercial jet market for aircraft with up to 150 seats. It is also Brazil's primary exporter of high value-added goods, contributing significantly to the country's economy.



Looking ahead, Embraer aims to deliver between 72 and 80 commercial aircraft and 125 to 135 executive jets in 2024. These projections reflect the company's confidence in meeting growing demand.

57 Aircraft Delivered: Embraer's Q3 2024 Shipments Up 33%

Embraer's global impact is substantial, with over 8,000 aircraft delivered to date. An Embraer-manufactured plane takes off every 10 seconds somewhere in the world, transporting more than 145 million passengers annually.



The company's strong performance in 2024 demonstrates its ability to navigate challenges such as supply chain constraints and currency volatility. As the aerospace market continues to recover, Embraer appears well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and maintain its upward trajectory.

