St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny And Multiple Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/20/24 at approximately 0436 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Wells River

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny x4, Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal DLS, Instate Warrant.

ACCUSED: David Gilmore

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT

VICTIM: 1. Dad's 4 By Tool and Supply 2. Undercover Tents LLC 3. Oakes Brothers 4. Farmway.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 0436 hours, VSP Dispatch received a call about the theft of an enclosed trailer from Dad's 4 By in Wells River. Troopers responded to the area and were also informed that a Chevy Silverado had been stolen from Undercover Tents in Bradford and was suspected in being involved in the trailer theft. Troopers continued to check the area and were notified by New Hampshire State Police that the trailer had crashed in NH.

The Chevy Silverado was shortly after located and at the Bradford Elementary. The David Gilmore (46), was taken into custody for the above-mentioned charges. Troopers also determined that Gilmore stole lumber from Oakes Brothers in Bradford, merchandise from Farmway in Bradford, and additional property from Undercover Tents LLC. Gilmore was also found to have an active instate warrant for his arrest.

Gilmore was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, he was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional for lack of $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal County

LODGED - LOCATION: NRCC

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

