Join Us for a Spooktacular Halloween Celebration at Town Centre Jumeirah!

Get ready for a thrilling Halloween celebration at Town Centre Jumeirah on October 25th and 26th! This family-friendly, free event is packed with exciting activities that promise to enchant kids and families alike.

Highlights of this enchanting Halloween weekend include:



Dracula's Magic Show: Watch as the mysterious Dracula performs spellbinding tricks that will leave you in awe.

The Witch's Lab: Join us for a Halloween Science Experiment Show where spooky science comes to life.

Monster Mascots & Face Painting: Meet our lively monster mascots and enjoy all-day face painting at two dedicated stations.

Spooky Workshops: Dive into a series of fun workshops designed to ignite creativity and imagination. Trick or Treating: Collect sweet surprises from participating retailers throughout the mall.

Best Dressed Costume Contest: Show off your Halloween spirit! Categories include Spookiest Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Cutest Costume, with exciting prizes sponsored by Party Zone and Tufting Time.

Bonus Activities: Join the Fortune Teller Act and witness intriguing predictions! Our roaming act, featuring characters like Frankenstein and a spooky skeleton, will entertain guests, ensuring there's never a dull moment. Plus, experience the Spooky Dracula Magic Show and enjoy a special catwalk featuring enchanting personages and actors, including witches, monsters, and more.

As a grand finale, participate in our Trick or Treat Parade from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, where families can enjoy the spooky distribution of popcorn and cotton candy while mingling with our whimsical characters.

To keep the Halloween spirit alive, shoppers using our PrivilegePLUS app from October 27th to November 2nd will earn 5x loyalty points! Plus, attendees will receive exclusive discount vouchers from a variety of Town Centre retailers.

Don't miss out on this spooktacular event filled with fun, laughter, and Halloween magic. Bring your family and friends, and make unforgettable memories at Town Centre Jumeirah!

Event Details:

When: October 25th & 26th, 2024

Where: Town Centre Jumeirah

Cost: Free entry for all!









