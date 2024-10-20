‘Unspeakable anger’ in US due to Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) At a recent campaign rally in Atlanta, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced strong criticism of the Biden administration's allocation of financial resources to Ukraine, suggesting it has neglected pressing issues affecting American citizens. Greene's remarks came as she highlighted the stark contrast between the administration's eagerness to support Ukraine and its response to domestic disasters that have severely impacted communities across the country.



During her speech, Greene cited several recent tragedies, including catastrophic wildfires in Lahaina, the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, and flooding in Western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene. She expressed her frustration over what she perceives as the administration's disregard for American lives and needs. “There is anger in this country that is unspeakable, over how the Biden-Harris administration has thrown away these Americans as if their lives do not matter,” Greene stated. She criticized the paltry financial aid offered to those affected by these disasters, contrasting it with the substantial aid sent to Ukraine.



Greene pointed out that while Washington has offered just $750 to each individual impacted by these calamities, Congress has repeatedly approved large sums for Ukraine, totaling nearly $180 billion since 2022. “Oh, but Congress will write that check for $60 billion over and over again for Ukraine. Won’t they?” she remarked, underscoring her opposition to the funding packages directed toward Ukraine.



The devastation from Hurricane Helene has left entire towns in ruins, with many communities struggling to recover. Basic utilities are yet to be restored in several areas, and nearly 100 individuals are still reported missing. The response from the federal government, which promises limited financial assistance contingent on the completion of paperwork, has only fueled the sentiment of anger and frustration among Greene's constituents.



As the debate over foreign aid and domestic priorities continues, Greene's comments reflect a growing concern among some lawmakers and constituents about the perceived imbalance in government spending and support.

