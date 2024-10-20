Party colleagues wish for Trudeau to quit position

(MENAFN) A faction of Canadian Members of Parliament (MPs) from Prime Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is reportedly preparing to demand his resignation as party leader, according to recent reports from CTV News. The group has been organizing over the past ten days and is expected to formally address the issue during the upcoming caucus meeting scheduled for next Wednesday.



Sources within the party, speaking on the condition of anonymity, indicate that discussions have taken place with approximately 35 Liberal MPs, five of whom have openly endorsed the call for Trudeau's ouster. The intentions of this group are to raise the matter directly with Trudeau while maintaining confidentiality from the public and media.



Recent electoral setbacks have significantly fueled discontent within the party, particularly following losses in two crucial by-elections in Toronto and Montreal. These districts have long been considered strongholds for the Liberals, leading to increased calls from dissenting party members for a change in leadership as the next federal election approaches, set for late October 2025.



Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, while not confirming the existence of the movement against Trudeau, acknowledged the need for a candid discussion within the caucus regarding the party’s leadership heading into the next election. “I support whoever is leader of my party at all times, but that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a robust caucus discussion about who the best person to lead us in the next election is,” he remarked in an interview with CTV News.



As tensions rise within the Liberal Party, Trudeau's leadership is increasingly under scrutiny, raising questions about his ability to unify and guide the party toward electoral success in the coming year.

