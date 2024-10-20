HP is Making AI Real for People and Companies at GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Edelman) UAE, Dubai, 14 October, 2024 –HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is excited to announce its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global, set to take place from October 14 to 18, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. As the way we work and live evolves with the rise of AI and flexible arrangements, HP will be showcasing the latest and greatest innovations in the company’s portfolio with solutions and services designed to enable people and organizations to work the way they want to across diverse styles, setups, and locations in today’s AI-driven world.



“As we embark on a pivotal chapter in our journey with AI emerging as a transformative force reshaping productivity and creativity, employees are seeking more autonomy and fulfillment. In fact, only 28% of employeesi believe they have a healthy relationship with work, often feeling at odds, while IT managers try to bridge the divide” Peter Oganesean, Managing Director of HP Middle East and East Africa, says. “GITEX Global presents an exceptional opportunity for HP, to showcase the company’s robust portfolio of trusted technologies that enable people to find more meaningful work and more joy when play, all while creating a sustainable impact on our world”.



With two-thirds of knowledge workers seeking personalized work experiences and 87% even willing to sacrifice part of their salary for itii, according to HP’s Work relationship Index, it's clear that the relationship with work remains unhealthy. This underscores the urgent need for a personalized approach, where AI plays a pivotal role in driving choice, customization, and autonomy, tailoring work to individual preferences. At GITEX, in collaboration with industry innovators like Intel and NVIDIA, HP will be demonstrating how it is leading the way in today’s evolving business landscape, providing cutting-edge solutions that allow businesses to harness the power of AI.



HP is transforming the Future of Work with some of the world’s most adaptive PCs, featuring built-in AI technology, including the first next-gen 2-in-1 AI PC, designed for freelancers and creators. At GITEX Global, visitors will get a firsthand look of these innovations, along with HP Poly industry-leading AI-enabled multi-camera video conferencing solutions for connecting and engaging with people like they are right next to each other, at any distance. The world’s most secure printing, using the latest technology to protect and safeguard your data will also be on display reinforcing HP’s commitment to privacy, recognizing it as a fundamental human right.



HP’s expanded Workforce Solutions are also available to customers and partners joining HP at this year’s GITEX to experience. New services focus on minimizing downtime, harnessing AI for productivity, and expanding refurbishment programs to support a circular economy and digital equity through initiatives like HOPE Recycling Futures.







