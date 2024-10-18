Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,380 In Past Day
Date
10/18/2024 11:02:34 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses Russia's invasion troops have sustained in Ukraine since the full-scale incursion in February 2022 have amounted to an estimated 677,180, including 1,380 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,035 Russian tanks (+8 in the past day), 18,072 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 19,548 (+15) artillery systems, 1,232 multiple rocket launchers, , 978 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,230 (+78) UAVs, 2,623 (+3) cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 26,946 (+38) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,473 (+25) units of specialized equipment.
Read also:
Invitation to NATO“most important”, otherwise war
“won't end” - Zelensky's office chief
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 18, as of 22:00, a total of 195 combat clashes were reported between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders along the frontlines over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched the largest number of assaults in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108796765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.