Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait has been supporting Palestinians' cause and rights through political, and humanitarian channels, said a Kuwaiti official.

NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait emphasized on Friday that international partnerships are key to promoting global security, peace and justice.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti announced that the naval forces will conduct a maritime training explosion starting this Sunday until next Thursday, from 7 AM to 6 PM.

GAZA - Over 33 civilians were killed, including 21 children and women, and more than 85 others were wounded by Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT - Israeli occupation's air and ground strikes on Lebanon killed five people, the official National News Agency reported.

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it is opening a review into Boeing's safety processes to ensure they meet the administration's requirements. (end) ibi