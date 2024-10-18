SONIC SUNSHINE BENEFIT - PREMIERES TONIGHT FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18Th, 8PM (E) - Www.Sonicsunshinebenefit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SONIC SUNSHINE BENEFIT – LIVESTREAM EVENT PREMIERE'S TONIGHT! 10/18, 8PM (E) AT Star-studded Lineup in Show of Unity & Support to Raise Funds for Hurricane Relief. 100% of Donations Directly Benefit Charity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sonic Sunshine Benefit Livestream PREMIERES TONIGHT, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18TH AT 8PM (E) at . The event is free to tune-in, with donations recommended.Lineup includes (in no particular order): Musical performances by Toad the Wet Sprocket, Barenaked Ladies, Edwin McCain, Seth Walker, Allison Russell, Sara & Sean Watkins, Matt Nathanson, Swamp Dogg, Grace Potter, Matt Scannell (Vertical Horizon), John Doe, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Vienna Tang, Dom Flemons, Califone, BLKBOK, Kurt Vile, Israel Nebeker, Courtney Santana & Jesse Dayton, Roger Alan Wade, Steve Poltz, Kevin Russell, Cavanagh House Band, Denitia, Rhett Miller (Old 97's), Tina Rose Bridges and Lee Rocker (Stray Cats).Appearances by Willie Nelson, Jeff Bridges, Johnny Knoxville, Clay Aiken, Melissa Navia, Waylon Payne, and Astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Garrett Reisman & Mike Massimino, Jack Fischer, John“Danny” Olivas and Leroy Chiao.The Sonic Sunshine Benefit Livestream will spotlight, and encourage donations, to organizations who have been working tirelessly since the hurricanes struck. Charity partners include; World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Feeding the Carolinas.All donations will go directly to, and 100%, to the charities. To donate and for more info please visit .About:By organizing this virtual event, Sonic Sunshine Benefit aims to not only raise funds but also to foster a sense of community and shine some light and hope among those affected. This Sonic Sunshine event is organized and produced by Toad the Wet Sprocket, uniphigood, LLC and friends. The event is Executive Produced by Glen Phillips, Amy Nelson and Annie Balliro.Primary Link for ALL:Backup Broadcast Link:Backup Donation Links:WCK#!/donation/checkoutDRBWARFtCMedia Contact:Annie Balliro, uniphigood, LLC, Annie at uniphigood, (917) 674-1249

