TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED DEI&A VISIONARIES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Tim Chang and Associate Natasha Wu have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a 2024“Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary,” highlighted in a special supplement.“These thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, Equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be,” states the publication.“Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.”“Tim Chang specializes in business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, real estate, dispute resolution and cross-border wealth planning,” states the profile. Fluent in Mandarin and Taiwanese, he frequently assists clients with transnational transactions involving China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the U.S. Chang serves as outside General Counsel for Asian clients in the U.S., including coordination of litigation and supervision of intellectual property matters. His notable clients include global electronics and technology companies as well as financial institutions.In addition to his exceptional work in transactions, the feature highlights Chang's work in the community.“His community involvement includes serving as the board chair of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation, a trustee of the University of the West,” the profile continues.“Chang has also served on multiple corporate boards, including First Commercial Bank (USA) and US and Taiwan based public and private corporations.”“Natasha Wu specializes in product liability, chemical exposure and high-stakes construction litigation,” states the feature.“Her expertise includes representing automotive manufacturers and technology companies in complex multi-party actions, securing jurisdictional dismissals and achieving favorable outcomes for clients in construction and personal injury matters. Wu's proficiency in Mandarin and her cultural background significantly enhance her DEI efforts.”Wu's cultural impact extends outside of the firm. Her profile states,“She actively contributes to the Orange County Bar Association and the Orange County Asian American Bar Association, advocating for the Asian American legal community and using her language skills to bridge cultural gaps.“

