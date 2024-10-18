Restaurant365 Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CEO and Co-Founder Tony Smith Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, (NYSE:GS ) is recognizing Restaurant365 CEO and Co-Founder Tony Smith as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Smith from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Smith's career has centered on using software to solve business issues across the restaurant industry. As CEO and Co-Founder at Restaurant365, he has worked on designing and creating an integrated back-office restaurant management platform that unifies accounting, inventory, payroll, and HR to support the industry's continued growth. Today, he primarily focuses on the company vision, culture, growth, and long-term strategy, including integrating AI and automation to power smarter decision-making and drive new levels of efficiency for restaurant operators.

"I am honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs," said Smith. "This acknowledgment reflects the dedication of our team and the incredible partnerships we've built with restaurant operators across the country. At Restaurant365, our mission has always been to empower restaurants with the tools they need to thrive, and I'm proud of the impact we're making together."

"I am thrilled to recognize Tony as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Tony and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

In its 13th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll solution developed specifically for the restaurant industry. R365's all-in-one restaurant management platform simplifies day-to-day management for leaders at all levels, empowering them to control food costs, optimize labor, and improve guest experiences. Restaurant365's cloud-based architecture and robust integrations connect it to hundreds of POS providers, vendors, and banks, providing complete, accurate insights that empower managers to take meaningful action. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about Restaurant365, please contact [email protected]

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at [email protected] .

