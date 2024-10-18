Uzbekistan's Economy Grows By 6.6 Pc In Past 9 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, Oct 18 (IANS) Uzbekistan's has grown by 6.6 per cent over the past nine months, according to a report from the press service of the Uzbek President.

During a meeting on Thursday, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the expected economic performance for the current year and the main macroeconomic indicators for 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Despite the difficult situation in the world, our country's economy has grown by 6.6 per cent and by 7 per cent over the past nine months by utilising domestic opportunities," the statement said.

"It is expected that by the end of the year, the growth will be no less than 6 per cent. The country's gold and foreign exchange reserves this year exceeded $40 billion for the first time, while public deposits in the national currency grew by 50 per cent," it added.

The statement said that the share of investment in the country's GDP will surpass 33 per cent this year, with exports projected to rise by nearly 19 per cent.

"In general, the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank confirm that thanks to Uzbekistan's active investment policy and reforms, sustainable economic growth will be maintained in the future," the press service said.

In the first six months of this year, Uzbekistan's GDP grew by 6.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.