Mexico Poised To Become Top Importer Of U.S. Grains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico moves closer to becoming the largest importer of corn, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, and rice produced in the United States.



Seth Meyer, chief economist at the US Department of (USDA), shared this insight recently. Meyer spoke at the 21st Global Agri-Food Forum, "Innovating for Food Security," in Aguascalientes.



He highlighted the strong and lasting trade between the two countries. "For every dollar we send, you send two dollars. I think this is a good relationship," Meyer noted.



The USD chief economist emphasized Mexico's position as one of the best trade partners for the United States. This partnership has lasted for many years.



Meyer explained that this relationship has developed to the point where Mexico could become the number one importer. Meyer acknowledged that the United States faces a trade deficit in the agricultural sector.







He stressed the importance of working with Mexico due to the potential benefits. The economist pointed out that there are no directly competing products between the two countries.



"I want to remind producers that this trade relationship is very good," Meyer added. He encouraged continued progress with open markets and leveraging strengths.



Meyer noted that while China remains the largest importer of US grains, Mexico has climbed to second place. Canada currently holds the third position in US grain imports.



The ongoing shift in trade dynamics highlights the growing importance of the US-Mexico agricultural partnership. This relationship continues to evolve, shaping the future of North American agriculture.

