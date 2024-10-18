Emirates Introduces Bold NBA Livery Ahead Of Emirates NBA Cup

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) As Official Global Airline Partner of the and the inaugural title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup, Emirates is celebrating the arrival of the much-anticipated 2024-25 NBA season with a head-turning, nose-to-tail livery dedicated to the league. The livery captures the spirit of the Emirates and NBA marketing partnership and will begin making its way across the airline's global with flights starting next week.

The new livery features a striking blue gradient across the fuselage, punctuated by the NBA logo and bouncing basketball. The distinct Emirates lettering has transformed from its unique gold font to red. The fuselage is complemented by vibrant red engine cowls emblazoned with Emirates' distinct white calligraphy logo.

The Emirates-NBA A380 livery, A6-EOD, was a full repaint project fully executed in-house by Emirates' teams over 19 days.

It is scheduled to operate to New York JFK as EK201 on 22 October, with services to Cairo, Brisbane, and more destinations planned.

From 1 November and until 17 December, to coincide with the Emirates NBA Cup, passengers across all cabins will experience on-board NBA offerings on flights to and from 14 points in the U.S. and Canada, and enjoy a limited-time NBA-themed menu at Emirates' lounges in Dubai, New York JFK, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston.

Basketball fans can watch Emirates NBA Cup games live on Sport24 on ice, Emirates' inflight entertainment system.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand said:“We are proud to be the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA and the inaugural title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup. The new livery is a celebration of the marketing partnership and the game which brings people together from around the world, and we hope to spread the passion and connect with fans across basketball-loving nations across our network. We also look forward to showcasing unique onboard experiences starting next month, with a host of NBA-themed products and services to inspire and delight our customers.”

Basketball lovers can own a special piece of the NBA with limited edition replica aircraft models in the newly rolled out livery and other merchandise available at the Emirates Official Store .

