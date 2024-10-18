Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.
The Indian Super League kicks off the day's action, followed by exciting matches in the Saudi Pro League featuring star-studded teams.
European action heats up with games from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga , promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.
Domestic competitions in Brazil, including the Brasileirão and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.
From early morning kickoffs in India to late-night clashes in South America, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Bengaluru FC vs. Punjab FC-OneFootball
Saudi Pro League
12:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs. Al-Fayha – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
3:00 PM – Al-Shabab vs. Al-Nassr – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
European Leagues
Bundesliga
3:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. St. Pauli (YouTube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball)
Ligue 1
3:45 PM – Monaco vs. Lille – Youtube/@CazeTV
La Liga
4:00 PM: Alavés vs. Valladolid, Disney+
Championship
4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United, ESPN 2 and Disney+
Brazilian Competitions
Brasileirão
7:00 PM: Atlético-GO vs. Cuiabá, Premiere
8:00 PM: Botafogo vs. Criciúma, Premiere
9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia: Sport and Premiere
Brasilião Série B
7:00 PM – Brusque vs. CRB – Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 PM: Amazonas vs. Avaí, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Other Matches
12:00 PM: Kolos Kovalivka vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League, OneFootball
5:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Argentine Primera División, Disney+
8:00 PM: Praia Clube vs. Campo Mourão, Liga Futsal (OF-return leg), BandSports, and Youtube/@LNFoficial
9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División, ESPN and Disney+
