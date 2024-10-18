عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/18/2024 3:11:10 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.

The Indian Super League kicks off the day's action, followed by exciting matches in the Saudi Pro League featuring star-studded teams.

European action heats up with games from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga , promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.

Domestic competitions in Brazil, including the Brasileirão and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.

From early morning kickoffs in India to late-night clashes in South America, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.


Indian Super League


  • 11:00 AM: Bengaluru FC vs. Punjab FC-OneFootball

Saudi Pro League

  • 12:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs. Al-Fayha – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 3:00 PM – Al-Shabab vs. Al-Nassr – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

European Leagues
Bundesliga

  • 3:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. St. Pauli (YouTube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball)

Ligue 1

  • 3:45 PM – Monaco vs. Lille – Youtube/@CazeTV

La Liga

  • 4:00 PM: Alavés vs. Valladolid, Disney+

Championship

  • 4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United, ESPN 2 and Disney+

Brazilian Competitions
Brasileirão

  • 7:00 PM: Atlético-GO vs. Cuiabá, Premiere
  • 8:00 PM: Botafogo vs. Criciúma, Premiere
  • 9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia: Sport and Premiere

Brasilião Série B

  • 7:00 PM – Brusque vs. CRB – Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:30 PM: Amazonas vs. Avaí, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Other Matches

  • 12:00 PM: Kolos Kovalivka vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League, OneFootball
  • 5:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Argentine Primera División, Disney+
  • 8:00 PM: Praia Clube vs. Campo Mourão, Liga Futsal (OF-return leg), BandSports, and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División, ESPN and Disney+

Where to Watch Live Today
ESPN Networks

  • 4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United: Championship (ESPN 2)
  • 9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División (ESPN)

Sportv
9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia, Brasileirão
Premiere

  • 7:00 PM: Atlético-GO vs Cuiabá-Brasileirão
  • 7:00 PM: Brusque vs. CRB, Brasileirão Série B
  • 8:00 PM: Botafogo vs. Criciúma, Brasileirão
  • 9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia, Brasileirão
  • 9:30 PM: Amazonas vs. Avaí-Brasileirão Série B

Disney+

  • 4:00 PM: Alavés vs. Valladolid, La Liga
  • 4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United: Championship
  • 5:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Argentine Primera División
  • 9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División

OneFootball

  • 11:00 AM: Bengaluru FC vs. Punjab FC, Indian Super League
  • 12:00 PM: Kolos Kovalivka vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League
  • 1:30 PM: Darmstadt vs. Köln, 2. Bundesliga
  • 1:30 PM: Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Braunschweig, 2. Bundesliga
  • 2:00 PM: Waldhof Mannheim vs. Erzgebirge Aue, 3. Liga (Germany)
  • 3:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. St. Pauli, Bundesliga

