Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Soccer enthusiasts have an action-packed day ahead with a diverse lineup of matches across various competitions and continents.



The Indian Super League kicks off the day's action, followed by exciting matches in the featuring star-studded teams.



European action heats up with games from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La , promising intense battles as teams vie for supremacy.



Domestic competitions in Brazil, including the Brasileirão and Brasileirão Série B, offer thrilling matches for local fans.



From early morning kickoffs in India to late-night clashes in South America, today's schedule offers non-stop football excitement for fans worldwide.





Indian Super League





11:00 AM: Bengaluru FC vs. Punjab FC-OneFootball







12:00 PM – Al-Hilal vs. Al-Fayha – BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

3:00 PM – Al-Shabab vs. Al-Nassr – Youtube/@canalgoatbr





3:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. St. Pauli (YouTube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball)





3:45 PM – Monaco vs. Lille – Youtube/@CazeTV





4:00 PM: Alavés vs. Valladolid, Disney+





4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United, ESPN 2 and Disney+







7:00 PM: Atlético-GO vs. Cuiabá, Premiere



8:00 PM: Botafogo vs. Criciúma, Premiere

9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia: Sport and Premiere







7:00 PM – Brusque vs. CRB – Premiere and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:30 PM: Amazonas vs. Avaí, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr







12:00 PM: Kolos Kovalivka vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League, OneFootball



5:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Argentine Primera División, Disney+



8:00 PM: Praia Clube vs. Campo Mourão, Liga Futsal (OF-return leg), BandSports, and Youtube/@LNFoficial

9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División, ESPN and Disney+







4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United: Championship (ESPN 2)

9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División (ESPN)







7:00 PM: Atlético-GO vs Cuiabá-Brasileirão



7:00 PM: Brusque vs. CRB, Brasileirão Série B



8:00 PM: Botafogo vs. Criciúma, Brasileirão



9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia, Brasileirão

9:30 PM: Amazonas vs. Avaí-Brasileirão Série B







4:00 PM: Alavés vs. Valladolid, La Liga



4:00 PM: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United: Championship



5:00 PM: Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia La Plata, Argentine Primera División

9:00 PM: River Plate vs. Vélez Sarsfield, Argentine Primera División







11:00 AM: Bengaluru FC vs. Punjab FC, Indian Super League



12:00 PM: Kolos Kovalivka vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League



1:30 PM: Darmstadt vs. Köln, 2. Bundesliga



1:30 PM: Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Braunschweig, 2. Bundesliga



2:00 PM: Waldhof Mannheim vs. Erzgebirge Aue, 3. Liga (Germany)

3:30 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs. St. Pauli, Bundesliga



Saudi Pro LeagueEuropean LeaguesBundesligaLigue 1La LigaChampionshipBrazilian CompetitionsBrasileirãoBrasilião Série BOther MatchesWhere to Watch Live TodayESPN NetworksSportv9:30 PM: Cruzeiro vs. Bahia, BrasileirãoPremiereDisney+OneFootball