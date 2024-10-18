Angra 3: Brazil’S Nuclear Ambitions Face Delays And Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angra 3, a crucial nuclear power project for Brazil's sector, now faces significant delays. The plant, originally slated to begin operations between 2027 and 2028, will likely not start until late 2030 or early 2031.



This setback highlights the complex nature of nuclear energy development in the country. The importance of Angra 3 for Brazil cannot be overstated.



With a planned capacity of 1,405 megawatts, the would significantly boost the nation's nuclear power output. It would also diversify Brazil's energy mix, reducing reliance on hydroelectric power and fossil fuels.



The project's history spans decades. Construction began in 1981 but was halted in 1984. Work resumed in 2010, only to stop again in 2015 due to corruption investigations.



These interruptions have led to increased costs and extended timelines. To complete Angra 3, an investment of R$23 billion ($4.1 billion) is required. This substantial sum reflects the scale and complexity of the project.







The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES ) estimates that abandoning the project would still cost R$21 billion ($3.75 billion).

Project Scrutiny and Delays

The project faces scrutiny from Brazil's Court of Accounts (TCU). The TCU has identified contractual issues that could lead to further delays.



One concern is a nine-month delay in producing heat exchangers, critical components for the plant's operation. Eletronuclear, the state-owned company responsible for the project, emphasizes the urgency of a decision.



The company has already spent R$12 billion ($2.14 billion) between 2009 and 2023 on storing equipment for the plant. This significant investment underscores the financial stakes involved.



The energy price from Angra 3 is estimated at R$660 per megawatt-hour (MWh). While higher than existing nuclear plants, it remains competitive compared to some thermal power plants currently in use.



This factor supports the economic case for completing the project. The decision to proceed with Angra rests with the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE).



The CNPE awaits technical studies from the Energy Research Company (EPE) before making its determination. This process highlights the careful consideration given to such a significant infrastructure project.



In conclusion, Angra 3 represents both an opportunity and a challenge for Brazil's energy sector. The project's completion would mark a significant milestone in the country's nuclear program.



However, the delays and financial considerations underscore the complexities involved in such large-scale energy projects.

MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108794207