Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

The ALDI Thanksgiving shopping list includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing – plusthe ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space. WorkForce Software'ssolutions adapt to an organization's needs, and can accommodate unique pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules.As the first pure bottled spirit with Dre and Snoop's official cosign, the game-changing Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop proves modern yet elegant, bursting with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish.To complete the sale in the most efficient manner, True Value and certain of its affiliates initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District ofDelaware. True Value will continue its day-to-day operations serving 4,500 independently owned retailers.The initiative provides a platform to bring together practitioners in advancing Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) and skill-based learning to help scale best practices in developing the nation's advanced manufacturing and tech talent pipeline."Nuclear energy is safe, reliable, and can help meet the energy needs of our customers for decades to come. We're excited to innovate alongside Dominion to explore the opportunities that Small Modular Reactors can bring toVirginia, while also helping us all address climate change," saidKevin Miller, Amazon's Vice President of Global Data Centers.In partnership with Adobe Firefly, the new customizer tool allows athletes to express their unique styles and interests through nearly endless personalization possibilities on Gatorade Squeeze Bottles.Inspired byTom Holland'sUK roots, BERO's expert team of American brewers developed the line with a deep commitment to craftsmanship. The result is authentically great beer that embodies the tremendous soul and history of the brewing tradition."Harrishas lost some momentum from when she was first nominated but is still driving strong messages around her personality and some of her economic measures, while Trump leads on immigration, crime, and foreign policy but has been less effective on economic messaging," saidMark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS /Harrispoll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO.The official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making and performance of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, including never-before-seen photos and personal reflections written by Taylor.Located in a prime spot inAbu Dhabiand echoing the scale of the 20,000-capacity Sphere inLas Vegas, this venue promises to redefine entertainment in the region. Sphere inAbu Dhabiis expected to be a major year-round draw for both residents and visitors from around the world.Consumers surveyed plan to spend an average of $1,778 this holiday season, up 8% year-over-year. According to this year's study, while holiday shoppers are more optimistic and willing to spend, they remain focused on finding the best deals to maximize their budgets, even if it means choosing value over loyalty.Through the research, UC San Diego's Comparative Cognition Lab and Purina aim to better understand to what degree pets can use soundboard buttons to put words together to communicate their wants, needs and thoughts.Created with convenience in mind, the new Cook from Frozen turkey requires just two easy steps: unwrap and roast. There's no thawing, no mess and no stress, resulting in an effortless Thanksgiving centerpiece.

