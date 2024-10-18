Kamala Harris Says Her Administration Will Differ From Biden's

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kamala Harris, the candidate for the U.S. presidential election, defended Joe Biden's administration in a televised interview with Fox News but clarified that if she wins the election, her administration will not continue Biden's government.

According to Reuters, Harris discussed issues such as Biden's mental health, her years as vice president, and her previous support for gender-affirming surgeries for transgender inmates during her interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

Harris specifically defended Biden's early decisions to reverse some of Donald Trump's restrictive border policies, emphasizing the importance of moving away from the former president's approach.

In the interview, Harris criticized Trump, saying he prefers to campaign on issues rather than solving them. She also noted that Trump had urged Republicans to block a bipartisan immigration bill earlier this year.

Despite Baier interrupting Harris multiple times during the interview, Harris successfully conveyed her message for the upcoming November 5 election to a conservative audience that rarely hears her voice.

Republicans and Trump argue that immigrants are responsible for rising violent crime in the U.S., while studies show that immigrants commit fewer crimes relative to their population than others.

Trump's team labeled the interview as a“total disaster.”

David Urban, a political strategist and former aide to Trump's campaign, described Harris's performance as“below expectations,” accusing her of dodging responsibility and blaming Trump instead.

Democrats believed Harris successfully navigated a challenging environment and completed the interview without any missteps.

While Republicans criticized Harris's performance, Democrats saw the interview as a successful opportunity for her to confidently present herself and reach an audience that might have been previously unreceptive to her viewpoints.

