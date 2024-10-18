Abdul Rahim Rather Likely To Be New Speaker Of J & K Assembly

Quoting sources, news agency KNS reported that Rather's name has come up repeatedly during internal discussions, and he appears to be the frontrunner for the position, given his experience.

Sources also said that the Congress, which had earlier said it would remain out of the ministry, took that stance after the NC did not fully accommodate their demands. However these demands are now under reconsideration.“The Congress wants their fair share, and they haven't backed down from pushing for two ministers and the deputy speaker post,” Sources said.

M Y Tarigami, an ally in the NC-led coalition, will not be part of the new Cabinet.“Tarigami has chosen to stay out of the ministry,” sources said, adding that his focus may remain on policy and strategic guidance rather than direct ministerial involvement.

They also said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing a difficult task in filling the final three vacant ministerial posts because of many capable candidates within the NC and the alliance.“The pool of talent is extensive, and Omar has to strike a balance between rewarding loyalty, seniority, and regional representation,” they added.

