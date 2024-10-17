Uber Partners With Indian Air Force To Offer Mobility Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 17, 2024, New Delhi: Uber, India's leading ridesharing app, has partnered with the Indian Air Force as its exclusive mobility partner to offer mobility solutions for official and commute of Air Force officers, veterans and families across the country. This partnership aims to provide reliable, convenient, and safe services for Indian Air Force personnel, veterans and families



Through this collaboration, the Indian Air Force will leverage Uber for Business, a that enables organizations to customize Uber's extensive scale and comprehensive travel benefits, ensuring a seamless commuting experience. This integration will enhance travel experiences by automating processes and digitizing the rider journey. Uber will also facilitate effective change management for official travel and daily commutes, while offering enterprise benefits tailored to the unique needs of the Indian Air Force.



IAF Statement: "The collaboration with Uber represents an important step in the journey towards enhanced mobility solutions for Air Force personnel and families."



The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, AOA besides other Senior Officers. The MoU was signed by AVM Updesh Sharma VSM ACAS (Accts & AV) and Mr Abhinav Mittoo Sr. Country General Manager with other Senior Officials from both IAF and UBER present on the occasion.



Uber Statement: "We are proud to partner with the Indian Air Force to enhance mobility solutions for the Indian Armed Forces as we continue to play our role in nation building by serving the Indian Armed Forces. This partnership marks a significant step towards digitalization by adopting shared mobility solutions. Through this MoU, we aim to support the Indian Air Force's broader vision of leveraging technology for a transformative progress. The program brings together a tech-enabled solution and a reliable mobility service aimed at delivering cost efficiencies and rider experience at scale."



- Attributed to Mr Abhinav Mittoo, Sr. Country General Manager, Uber for Business, Uber India & South Asia





About Uber for Business



Uber for Business brings the best of Uber's innovations and solutions to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to effortlessly streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 70+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 170,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations, while improving employee wellbeing.

