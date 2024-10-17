UPDATED TIME: BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, (NYSE: EAT ) will now host its previously announced call at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to minimize conflicts with other earnings announcements. The Company will release its results for first quarter fiscal 2025 before the U.S. markets open on October 30, 2024.

The live webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at . A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies and home of Chili's® Grill & Bar, Maggiano's Little Italy® and one virtual brand: It's Just Wings®. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we've ventured far from home, but stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises nearly 1,600 restaurants in 27 countries and two U.S. territories. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion each time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery. Learn more about Brinker and its brands at

brinker .

SOURCE Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED