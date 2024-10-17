Match Group To Webcast Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) will webcast a call to review its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, Match Group will publish its third quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at .

The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at

.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED