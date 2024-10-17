Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone from the western frontier.

According to a military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), the Border Guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected and thwarted the drone smuggling attempt, according to a JAF statement.

Implementing the rules of engagement, the forces brought down the drone and secured the illegal materials on Jordanian territory, the source added, noting that the contraband was handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.

The source stressed JAF's commitment to preventing infiltration and smuggling activities, using all available means to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom.