Bp Completes First-Ever Pressure Coring Acquisition In Caspian
bp has successfully completed its first pressure coring
acquisition in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field using
innovative pressure coring technology for the first time not only
in the Caspian but also in bp's global operations,
Azernews reports.
The use of the pressure coring Technology aims to acquire core
samples at in-situ reservoir conditions minimizing fluids loss and
core damage. The acquired core will be used in various laboratory
tests to minimize uncertainties about the residual oil saturation
under water flood conditions in the ACG Balakhany reservoir. This
will help to inform the need and type of enhanced oil recovery
methods and improve predictability of and planning for future
Balakhany
reservoirs development options.
The pressure core acquisition was performed in the BaIakhany
VIII formation through a newly delivered well on West Azeri. During
the operation, four fully pressurized core samples were
successfully recovered, with all fluids captured and preserved in
their in-situ condition. These samples, along with the data from
on-site analysis, have been sent to a laboratory for further
analysis.
It is expected that the important core and fluid data collected
from the reservoir rock behind the water flood will deepen our
subsurface understanding and allow to choose the best resources
development strategies.
