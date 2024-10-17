Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT
10/17/2024 6:00:42 AM
3188247 LONDON -- The UK unleashes the largest package of sanctions to date against the Russian shadow fleet of oil tankers, announced the UK Foreign Office.
3188200 TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan narrows 51.7 percent from a year earlier to JPY 37.6 billion (USD 234 million) in September, down for the first time in two months due to weak exports, government data show.
3188244 ANKARA -- An earthquake measuring 4.7 degrees on the Richter scale struck central Turkiye, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD).
3188224 RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian woman was killed Thursday by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire northeast of the West Bank city of Jenin. (end)
