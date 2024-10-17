Nearly 600 Medical And Non-Medical Personnel Trained For COP29
Nazrin Abdul
Ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan this November, there is an urgent
need for medical assistance, as well as a demand for knowledge and
skills among non-medical personnel regarding language and
information.
Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, stated this at a
briefing focused on the development and improvement of the
Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Service,
Azernews reports.
He noted that in September alone, 581 people were trained.
"These training sessions include courses such as adapted ECG,
basic life support (BLS), cardiology and non-treatable conditions,
pre-hospital trauma, abdominal syndrome, pediatric emergencies, and
English."
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The
decision in this regard was taken at the COP28 plenary session held
in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which has become the
center of the world in two weeks, will receive about 70-80 thousand
foreign guests.
