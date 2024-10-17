Nearly 600 Medical And Non-Medical Personnel Trained For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan this November, there is an urgent need for medical assistance, as well as a demand for knowledge and skills among non-medical personnel regarding language and information.

Vugar Gurbanov, Executive Director of TABIB, stated this at a briefing focused on the development and improvement of the Emergency and Urgent Medical Assistance Service, Azernews reports.

He noted that in September alone, 581 people were trained.

"These training sessions include courses such as adapted ECG, basic life support (BLS), cardiology and non-treatable conditions, pre-hospital trauma, abdominal syndrome, pediatric emergencies, and English."

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision in this regard was taken at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku, which has become the center of the world in two weeks, will receive about 70-80 thousand foreign guests.