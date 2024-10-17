Zelensky Urges EU To Allocate EUR 35B As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on European Union leaders to provide EUR 35 billion in support to Ukraine as soon as possible.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a speech before the leaders of the European Union at the summit held today in Brussels, reports Ukrinform.

"Your decision on EUR 35 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the G7 on $50 billion from Russian assets is extremely important and is needed as soon as possible. Russia must pay and be held accountable for the destruction it has caused. Together we must bring peace closer," Zelensky said.

He also detailed the essence of all five points of the Victory Plan, which he presented yesterday in an address to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Plan includes five points: the first one is geopolitical, the second and third – military, the fourth – economic, and the fifth – security.

According to the President of Ukraine, the first four points relate to the war period, while the fifth covers the post-war period and is aimed at ensuring security.

As reported, on October 9, the Council of the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 35 billion, as well as a new facility that will help Ukraine repay loans in the amount of up to $45 billion provided by the EU and G7 partners.

Photo: President's Office