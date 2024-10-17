'Continuity Of Decisions Is The Norm, Otherwise The Exception'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that the government is“open to all suggestions and is ready for discussion with all stakeholders” on the recent decision regarding electric vehicles. The Cabinet of former prime minister Bishr Khasawneh has approved an amendment to the Special Tax Bylaw for 2024 in September, introducing changes that reduce the special tax on gasoline-powered while gradually increasing it for higher-priced electric vehicles.“The government [of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan] believes that continuity should be the basis of decisions and that they must take a period of time to assess their real impact before being re-evaluated. The policy that was in place nearly ten years ago regarding electric vehicles was reviewed by the previous government, which led to the changes,” Momani said. “Naturally, decisions and their impact are reviewed after such a period. Nonetheless, the government is in communication with the relevant parties, respects all opinions, and is ready for discussions and to listen to their views.” The former government said at the time that the amendments to Special Tax Bylaw aimed to reduce the tax gap between electric vehicles and other types while ensuring that electric vehicles will still benefit from a lower tax rate compared with gasoline-powered vehicles.

