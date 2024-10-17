Lula’S Party Endorses Maduro’S Contested Victory In São Paulo Forum Document

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lula's Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil has signed a document from the São Paulo Forum acknowledging Nicolás Maduro's victory in Venezuela's recent presidential election. The document, spanning seven pages, offers a critique of right-wing in Latin America and addresses various regional issues.



The Venezuelan election, held in July, concluded with Maduro declared the winner by the country's National Electoral Council. Maduro reportedly secured 51% of the votes, while his opponent, Edmundo González, received 44%. However, the opposition has presented evidence suggesting González's victory, but the regime has not released its official tally sheets.



The São Paulo Forum , an organization of left-wing parties from Latin America and the Caribbean, produced this resolution during a meeting in Mexico on September 29. The gathering took place just before the inauguration of Mexico's new president, Cláudia Sheinbaum, which Brazilian President Lula da Silva attended.







The document criticizes right-wing governments in Latin America, including those of Luis Lacalle Pou in Uruguay, Javier Milei in Argentina, and Daniel Noboa in Ecuador. It also condemns what it terms Israel's actions in Palestine and Lebanon, increased U.S. military presence in the region, and the rise of far-right movements in Europe.



The resolution emphasizes the need for democratic political forces in Latin American countries, citing threats from right-wing extremism, neo-fascism, and imperialism. It calls for unity among democratic, progressive, and revolutionary forces to promote peace, sovereign integration, and social justice in the region.

Regarding Brazil, the document accuses the right-wing opposition of hindering the progress of the PT government. It claims that the current administration has successfully addressed hunger issues, promoted economic growth, and improved income distribution.



Ana Prestes, international relations secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil, stated that the Brazilian government's position on Venezuela needs clarification. She asserted that there is no evidence proving Maduro lost the election.



However, some PT members have criticized the party's endorsement of the document. Federal Deputy Reginaldo Lopes expressed that this stance is disconnected from the views of Lula and most PT supporters, adding that Maduro's position creates embarrassment for Latin America.



The document and its endorsement by PT have sparked debate about the party's international stance and its implications for Brazil's foreign policy in the region.

