Rentcafe Partners With Engrain On Interactive Maps

Yardi ®, a leading provider of software solutions, is excited to announce a new integration with Engrain , a pioneer in apartment mapping technology. This collaboration enhances Engrain's SightMap® on Yardi's RentCafe® websites, enabling multifamily clients to easily add interactive property maps that improve the rental search experience.

Prior to this collaboration, Yardi would embed Engrain maps in RentCafe websites, requiring interactions with multiple teams. Now, as an Engrain reseller partner, Yardi simplifies the process for its multifamily clients by managing the SightMap ordering, license management, support and native API integration. This also creates a better user experience and provides more detailed insight into user engagement.

The integration of Engrain's SightMap makes it easier for renters to view and assess available units. Website visitors can explore the property and find the apartment that's right for them. This personalized approach ensures more qualified applications, creating a faster, more satisfying leasing process for renters and property staff.

"Renters want to learn as much as they can about the actual units available to rent. This integration helps property managers provide that level of information, creating a rental search experience that aligns with renter expectations," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi.

Engrain interactive maps include:



Advanced filtering:

Help renters find their ideal apartment quickly by filtering by floor plan, move-in date and more.

Enhanced visualization:

Provide a comprehensive understanding of the property by combining street and satellite views with unit-specific content. Engaging

CTAs:

Drive user engagement and increase conversion rates with customizable calls to action.

"Partnering with Yardi allows RentCafe clients to seamlessly order and integrate SightMap into their property websites. As renters increasingly use digital platforms to search for available apartments, the integration of pricing and availability data with our interactive mapping technology creates a more efficient leasing experience," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain.

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi

