Top INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Oath Ceremony Of Omar

Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Malikarjun Kharge represented the Congress' national leadership at the oath ceremony.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP's Supriya Sule also arrived for Abdullah's oath ceremony.

J&K LG Manoj Sinhawill administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah at SKICC.

'Felt Incomplete': RG After Omar Sworn In As CM

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on his swearing-in as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the return of an elected government to the Union Territory.

In his message, Gandhi also reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked in 2019.

“Congratulations to CM Omar Abdullah and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, government formation without statehood felt incomplete today,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).“Democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and today we renew our pledge to continue our fight until statehood is fully restored.”

Abdullah replied:“Thank you very much Rahul Gandhi & thank you for joining us today. The people of J&K look towards you for your continued support as we work to get our statehood back. Your presence today along with Priyanka Gandhi gave us a lot of encouragement & the family was really happy to get to spend some time with both of you.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, also took to X to extend her congratulations to Omar Abdullah and the members of his newly formed cabinet.

“Many congratulations to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Omar Abdullah ji, and all the members of his cabinet. Thank you to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for raising the voice of justice and democracy with the power of your vote. Best wishes for the future,” she wrote.

“The 'INDIA' coalition government will work with full dedication to restore the pending rights of the people as well as to fulfil all its promises and people's aspirations,” she added, in an obvious reference to J&K's statehood.

