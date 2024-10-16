Creating Well-Being In Panama Since 2010

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Inversiones Tagore Panama S.A. is in their 14th year of operation and is the second largest supplier of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in Panama, also supplying Costa Rica and Chile.

Inversiones Tagore purchases medical supplies and pharmaceuticals from various countries around the world such as India, where there is a great markup on purchases versus sales. Out of 33 related competitor companies in Panama, Inversiones Tagore is number 2 in sales and is heading to the number 1 spot with your help.



Here is what Inversiones Tagore offers to its investors:

Type 1



Factoring Contracts: 12% yearly interest on 9-month contracts.

Minimum Investment is $10,000. Availability: Any day of the week.

Factoring is the financing of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that have already been delivered to Panama, but need to be processed and delivered to hospitals and medical supply companies in Panama, Costa Rica, and Chile.

Type 2



Pre-factoring Contracts: 15% yearly interest on 9 month contracts but only when they need it, so not offered daily like Factoring Contracts.

Minimum investment is $10,000. Availability: End of the contract.

Pre-factoring is to pay the 70% pending for shipment of the goods. These medical supply companies in various countries such as India require money up front to ship the goods.

Your final payment from Inversiones Tagore only happens at the end of the contract, principal and interest. There are no monthly payments.



